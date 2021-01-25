Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonage and Asia Global Crossing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.81 -$19.48 million $0.19 70.89 Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asia Global Crossing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonage.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Asia Global Crossing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Global Crossing has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of Asia Global Crossing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vonage and Asia Global Crossing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 3 9 0 2.75 Asia Global Crossing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus price target of $13.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Asia Global Crossing.

Summary

Vonage beats Asia Global Crossing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Asia Global Crossing Company Profile

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On June 11, 2003, the voluntary petition of Asia Global Crossing Ltd. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 17, 2002.

