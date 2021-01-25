Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 235 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 202.82.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

