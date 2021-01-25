Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

