Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $335,100.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 158.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

