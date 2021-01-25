VNX Exchange Market Capitalization Tops $7.46 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $95,713.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.