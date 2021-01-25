VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.58.
VMW opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17.
In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
