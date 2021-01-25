VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.58.

VMW opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

