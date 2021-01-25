Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

V opened at $202.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

