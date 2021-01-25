Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.26. 473,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.