Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday.
VFF traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.26.
In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last three months.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
