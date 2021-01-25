Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

VFF traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.26.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last three months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.