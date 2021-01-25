Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80.

LOV stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $5.89. 99,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,823. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

