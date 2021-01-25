Vidya Market Cap Hits $934,040.48 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Vidya has a market cap of $934,040.48 and $415,197.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

