Vid Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Vid token can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $15,458.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00071872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00267208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,435,854 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

