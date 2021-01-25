Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

