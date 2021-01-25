VerusCoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $34,673.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,390,169 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

