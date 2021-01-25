Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Cap of $32.35 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $15.05 or 0.00043699 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $29,804.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.