Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 2478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,123,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

