VeriBlock Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $3,136.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

About VeriBlock

Get VeriBlock alerts:

VBK is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 975,997,610 coins and its circulating supply is 698,008,250 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.