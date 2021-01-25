VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of VER opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

