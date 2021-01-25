Veracity Capital LLC Sells 51,409 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,409 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 168,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

