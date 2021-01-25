Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

