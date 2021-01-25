Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $64.19. 223,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,329. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

