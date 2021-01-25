Veracity Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. 1,316,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,151,150. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

