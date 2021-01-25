Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,931. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

