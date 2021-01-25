Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. 58,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,936. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19.

