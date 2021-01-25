Veracity Capital LLC Buys 5,989 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,496.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 832,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,161. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

