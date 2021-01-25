Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $60,379.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded up 209.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.57 or 1.00180754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00325008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.44 or 0.00660496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00172246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

