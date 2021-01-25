Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $379.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.73 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.50. 990,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,192. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.19.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

