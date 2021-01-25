Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 40.8%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares rose 40.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 36,707,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 7,815,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

VXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.