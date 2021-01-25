Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 563,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.21 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

