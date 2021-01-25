Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 55,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $351.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

