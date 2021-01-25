Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.33. 3,545,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.66 and a 200 day moving average of $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

