Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.