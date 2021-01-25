Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $322,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $765,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $561,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.05. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,729. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $289.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

