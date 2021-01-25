Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 17.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. 1,018,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,202. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

