Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.82. 12,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $255.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.