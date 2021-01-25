Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Raised by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

