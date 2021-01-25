Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

