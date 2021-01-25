VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

