Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $271.59 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

