V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $56,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,213 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $10,772,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $8,143,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.