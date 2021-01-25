V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.08. 61,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,500. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.