V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 36,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.95. The company had a trading volume of 118,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,593. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

