V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 459.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.36. 277,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

