V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,476,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.96, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

