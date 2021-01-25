V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 795.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

