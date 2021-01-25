Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.34

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 33376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 180.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

