UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.38 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003822 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $15.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00421328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

