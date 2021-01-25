UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0023

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

