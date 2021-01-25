UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $604,458.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.