Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP opened at $207.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

